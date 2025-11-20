LinkedIn user gets strange text from Bumble date's mother – ‘I don't know who I'm dating’

A LinkedIn user was in for a hilarious ride when what he thought was just another Bumble date turned out to be a business collaboration, too.

In a viral post, copywriter Umang Rana shared that he matched with a girl on the dating application Bumble, and initially, things were every normal.

“So I matched with someone on Bumble. Normal match, normal chat, normal ‘where are you from’ energy. We talked for a day,” he said.

But then, the next morning came a call from the mother of Umang's Bumble match. “Next morning, her MOM calls me. Yes. Her mother.”

“She says, ‘Beta, I heard you do writing and marketing humare office ka page sambhal loge?’,” Umang, quoting his date's mother, shared. The netizens have called it the “chat of a lifetime”.

The LinkedIn user thought he had misheard, but no. “She continued: ‘Beta, you seem sincere and unmarried, we can negotiate both things’,” he said.

Umang joked, “I didn’t know whether this was a job interview, a marriage proposal, or a brand partnership.”

Still trying to make sense of the conversation with the mother, the girl from Bumble texted Umang: “Sorry, my mom is extra. Ignore her.”

However, the hilarious exchange did not end there. Her mom texted Umang again, asking, “Beta, do you take advance payment?”

Since the Bumble date was still relatively new, Umang's own mother suggested that he politely talk to his date's mother, as she might be a good client.

“My own mom saw the Truecaller name and said, ‘Talk nicely. Could be a good client’,” Umang shared.

Confused about the situation, Umang said, “Now I don’t know who I’m dating. The daughter? The mother? Or the brand?”

In a final update, Umang shared: “Guys, just to update you all, I got the client and date.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users found the exchange very funny; however, they said that Umang was very lucky to have such odds.

“First time in history: Aunty skipped ‘What are your plans with my daughter?’ and went straight to ‘What are your deliverables this quarter?’,” a user joked.

Another added, “ek teer se do nishane (One stone two birds).”

“Ye rishta kya kehlata hai - marketing version,” joked another user.

A few netizens also claimed that Umang was “suffering from success,” and said, “So Tinder, Bumble is doing what LinkedIn couldn't do? What a time to be alive.”

“It's 1+1, Umang. You are getting a job and a date. Consider yourself lucky,” suggested a user.