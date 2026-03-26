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‘Lion of Bengaluru’: Vijay Mallya takes credit for signing young Virat Kohli, former RCB owner comments on historic sale

Vijay Mallya congratulated the new owners of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after its sale for 16,660 crore. He highlighted his initial investment of 450 crore in 2008 and credited himself for signing Virat Kohli.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Mar 2026, 08:17 AM IST
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‘Lion of Bengaluru’: Vijay Mallya takes credit for signing young Virat Kohli, former RCB owner comments on historic sale
‘Lion of Bengaluru’: Vijay Mallya takes credit for signing young Virat Kohli, former RCB owner comments on historic sale
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Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has congratulated the new owners of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His social media post comes after the franchise's blockbuster sale. He used the occasion to remind the world that he was the man who had started it all.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Mallya said he had bought the RCB franchise in 2008 for 450 crore. His decision was widely mocked at the time.

"When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project," he wrote.

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Mallya revealed that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru name was not accidental. It was a deliberate branding exercise built around his flagship Royal Challenge whisky brand.

"Behind my much-touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB," he said.

With the franchise now sold for approximately 16,500 crore, Mallya's original investment has grown by over 36 times in less than two decades. It is one of the most spectacular returns in Indian sports history.

Mallya also took credit for one of RCB's most consequential decisions: signing a young Virat Kohli. "RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories, including picking the young Virat Kohli, who is now amongst the best in the World," he wrote.

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The post ended on a sentimental note. Mallya thanked RCB fans for their support during his tenure as the franchise's owner. He urged them to continue backing the team.

“Please continue to support RCB, the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara,” he concluded.

Vijay Mallya is currently fighting extradition to India from the United Kingdom. He is connected with bank fraud cases totalling over 9,000 crore.

Social media reactions

“From 450 Cr to 16,500 Cr… sir really said 'Ee sala profit namde' before RCB could say it for the trophy. Respect for spotting Virat Kohli early, though, that investment alone was worth more than a few IPL titles! Come back to India now. Nimmo Tai has already said that they have recovered more than you frauded,” wrote another user.

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Another user wrote, “From a ‘vanity project’ to a billion-dollar legacy… that’s a story in itself.”

Also Read | Can Virat reach 10000 runs for RCB? List of milestones in sight during IPL 2026

“Legendary business mindset Mallya Bhai, yet I know the value of RCB is bigger than this 16k crore. But, this is how you invest in to projects and what you get as return,” wrote a social media user.

“Now repay your loans from the amount received,” came from another.

RCB sold for 16,660 crore

In 2016, following legal and financial issues, Vijay Mallya lost control of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. United Spirits Limited (a Diageo subsidiary) then owned RCB until March 2026, when it was sold in the historic deal.

RCB have been sold for 16,660 crore. It made the IPL franchise the most expensive franchise in IPL history.

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The deal, announced on 24 March, sees a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group take over from United Spirits Limited. The group also includes Times of India, Blackstone and Bolt Ventures.

Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as chairman. The deal covers both the IPL and WPL teams.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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