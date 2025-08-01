Lion tastes lettuce for 1st time, its reaction goes viral; netizens quip ‘during saawan’: Viral video

A lion was fed lettuce in a viral video, and his hilarious reaction to it has captivated the interest of social media users.

The King of the Jungle, a known carnivore, mistakenly took a bite of the lettuce in the video, and the reaction was pure gold.

In the viral video, the lion can be seen sniffing the lettuce before taking a small bite of it. However, the lion hated how it tasted and made a face of disgust as he realised, rather painfully, that it was not the meal he was planning to have.

The viral video was shared with the caption, "This lion took one bite of lettuce… and instantly regretted every life decision. The face says it all—definitely not the meal he had in mind."

"Lesson learned: kings don’t do salads," they added.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were thrilled to see the lion's reaction to lettuce and said it is “animal abuse” to give a carnivore veggies. Several social media users also made jokes about the situation.

“Perhaps a salad ??? Lion: Perhaps not!” a user quipped.

“'My cat is vegan and loves his veggies!' The cat:” said another.

Another added, “I feel you kitty…I feel the pain.”

“He probably thought it was poison. That face said ‘this is not edible,’” said a user.

“That’s a little dramatic!” exclaimed a user.

“Wear a lettuce suit and now I'm lion proof,” one user joked.

Some Indian netizens also invoked the holy month of Sawan as they joked about their “life during Sawan.”

“Lions during Shravan,” another added.

Non-vegetarians had the time of their lives when they associated with the lion and said, “Sher ghaas nahi khate!”

“When the doctor tells you to change your diet,” joked a user.

Another said, “Every hard-core non-vegetarian's reaction.”