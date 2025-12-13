Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo combined net worth in 2025: Income, deals and investments – all you need to know

The financial picture around Lionel Messi looks increasingly settled and unusually large even by elite athlete standards. In 2025, multiple industry estimates place his personal wealth between $800 million and $900 million, accumulated steadily through contracts, endorsements, and long-term commercial structures, other than tournament prize earnings.

Alongside him is Antonela Roccuzzo, whose own career as an entrepreneur and digital brand partner adds roughly $20 million to the household total. Together, their combined net worth is widely assessed at close to $870 million to $900 million, depending on asset performance and valuation methods.

All about Lionel Messi’s earnings In 2025, Messi continues to rank among the world’s highest-paid athletes. Forbes estimates his annual earnings at roughly $130 million, combining club salary, bonuses, endorsements, and revenue-sharing agreements tied to commercial partnerships.

A significant share comes from his contract structure at Inter Miami, which goes beyond a traditional player deal, as per Sports Illustrated. It includes salary, signing bonuses, and a share tied to commercial growth and streaming subscriptions connected to the league’s broadcast arrangements.

Endorsements remain a consistent pillar of that income. Messi’s long-running deals with global sportswear, technology, and lifestyle brands continue to generate recurring revenue rather than isolated campaign fees. Taken together, his earnings now resemble an executive-style model, built around parallel income streams rather than a single paycheck.

Investments beyond football Away from the field, Messi’s focus has shifted toward assets with long-term upside. His involvement in consumer products, including a beverage brand that has expanded into mainstream retail and sports partnerships, has created recurring revenue independent of match schedules.

He also holds an option tied to a minority stake in Inter Miami, an asset that could grow substantially if the club’s valuation continues to rise, as per Forbes. Beyond playing income, Messi holds real estate and private investments that add long-term stability to his finances. Specific valuations are rarely disclosed, and most remain outside public reporting.

Antonela Roccuzzo’s income and business ventures Roccuzzo maintains a separate income stream built through brand collaborations, business ventures, and selective equity partnerships. While smaller in scale, her earnings add diversification to the household’s overall financial base.

