Lionel Messi announces retirement; fans struggle to accept: ‘Poetic ending to his GOAT career’

Argentine maestro Lionel Messi on Monday announced his retirement from international football, leaving fans heartbroken. The 39-year-old, who played in six World Cups and led Argentina to the final in 2026, said in an Instagram post: “It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment.” He also acknowledged that his father's death had significantly influenced his decision.

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The football star, who is adored by millions of supporters worldwide, left fans devastated and in disbelief. One fan expressed shock over the development, writing, “This is not true. He can't hand up like that 😭”

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Another supporter reflected on the opportunity to watch Lionel Messi's career from its beginning to its final chapter, saying, "Can't even feel sad about this. It was worth it all watching him from the very first start to the last"

‘Truly the end of an era. We will never see a player like him,’ another added.

‘Greatest of all time, going after a poetic ending to his GOAT career. We will miss you leo,’ one fan posted.

Messi’s emotional farewell message "It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment.

"I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

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"There isn't much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give.

"Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here.

"Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I'm going to miss hearing you from the inside. Now I'll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones.

"Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and director I had the chance to share it with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

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"I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you!

"Thank you God for making me Argentine.

"Vamos Argentina!

"I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I'm even more convinced of this decision than before."

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