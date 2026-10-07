Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina national football team: A look at his $1.1 billion net worth, endorsements

Lionel Messi took the pitch for his final international appearance in a friendly against Benin on October 6, bringing the curtain down on a legendary international career with the Argentina national football team.

The 39-year-old formally announced his retirement from the Argentina national football team on August 31. His retirement followed Argentina’s World Cup final defeat and his father’s recent death. However, Messi continues playing club football for Inter Miami.

However, as his time in the iconic blue and white stripes comes to an end, his sporting success has created one of football’s biggest personal fortunes. Forbes estimates Messi’s net worth at around $1.1 billion, making him one of the few billionaire athletes in the world.

Also Read | Lionel Messi marks Argentina farewell with final goal vs Benin | watch video

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were Lionel Messi's major achievements with the Argentina national football team? ⌵ Lionel Messi's major achievements with Argentina include winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022, two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima. 2 Why did Lionel Messi retire from the Argentina national football team? ⌵ Messi retired due to a combination of factors including Argentina's World Cup final defeat, the recent death of his father, and the desire to allow younger players an opportunity. 3 How many goals did Lionel Messi score during his international career with Argentina? ⌵ Lionel Messi scored a total of 125 goals in 207 appearances for the Argentina national team. 4 What was the significance of Messi's farewell match against Benin? ⌵ Messi's farewell match against Benin marked the end of his legendary 21-year international career, allowing fans to pay tribute to his contributions to Argentine football. 5 Should fans expect Lionel Messi to retire from club football after his international retirement? ⌵ No, Messi will continue playing club football for Inter Miami, with whom he has a contract until 2028, despite his international retirement.

According to Forbes, Messi has earned around $1.8 billion during his career. Over the last 12 months alone, his annual earnings hit $140 million, split evenly between his on-field salary and off-field commercial activities. This figure covers football income and commercial earnings before taxes and agents’ fees.

Inter Miami deal While Messi is retiring from international football, he remains under contract with Inter Miami through the 2028 MLS season. According to the MLS Players Association's 2026 Salary Guide, his base salary is $25 million, with his guaranteed compensation reaching $28.33 million.

However, his actual compensation package is structured much like a corporate partnership. When factoring in revenue-sharing agreements—which include a share of MLS Apple TV subscriptions and a percentage of Adidas club shirt sales—along with franchise shares upon retirement.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas reportedly confirmed Messi's total earnings sit between $70 million and $80 million per season.

Endorsements A significant portion of Messi's wealth, approximately $70 million annually, stems from his vast endorsement portfolio. Forbes estimates that endorsements and businesses have generated over $600 million throughout his career.

His lifetime Adidas partnership remains his most valuable individual endorsement. As reported by Jagran Josh, he initially signed with the brand in 2006 and later agreed to a lifetime contract in 2017. Reports estimate this agreement pays around $25 million yearly.

He also maintains partnerships with global brands such as Apple, Mastercard, Pepsi, Gatorade, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra.

Mint reported in December 2025 that his sponsored Instagram content could earn him about $2.7 million per post. However, social media payment estimates can vary widely.

Also Read | Lionel Messi joins Argentina teammates ahead of farewell match: See photos

Growing business portfolio Messi has also cultivated a diverse investment portfolio and a wide business empire. Off the field, his ventures include MiM Hotels, a hospitality venture associated with his name, as well as his newly launched beverage line, Más+ by Messi.

Property forms another major part of Messi’s wealth. He has a real estate portfolio exceeding $200 million. His properties reportedly include luxury homes around Barcelona, Miami and Rosario.

Messi’s family investment structure reportedly holds several European hospitality and property assets. Such holdings provide income beyond football and endorsements. Their exact market value remains private and can change with property conditions.

Messi’s luxury assets His luxury assets reportedly include a private aircraft used for family and professional travel. Reports have linked Messi with Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Range Rover and Audi vehicles. He has also been associated with a comparatively modest Toyota Prius.