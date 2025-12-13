Lionel Messi fans cancel honeymoon to catch glimpse of football icon – ‘Messi is important…’

A newlywed Kolkata couple postponed their honeymoon to catch a glimpse of their hero – football icon Lionel Messi, who arrived in the city on Saturday.

Fans broke out in jubilant celebrations for Messi's arrival in the city. The Argentine legend is visiting Kolkata as a part of his GOAT Tour 2025.

Among a sea of fans gathered outside the Salt Lake Stadium, waiting for just a glimpse of Messi, were a newly married couple. Talking to news agency ANI, they said that they had cancelled their honeymoon, because “Messi is important”.

“We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12 years,” Karan, a die-hard Messi fan, told ANI.

His wife echoed the sentiment, saying, “Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important. We have been following him since 2010.”

Aayush, a fan from Nepal, said he is thrilled to see Messi, calling it a childhood dream and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that brought him to Kolkata.

“I can't express my feelings in words. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which is why I have come to Kolkata from Nepal,” Aayush told ANI.

An ecstatic fan of Messi said that the legendary footballer is his “Mohabbat”.

“I have loved Messi since 2007... 'Mohabbat hai'...” he said. “In 2026, we will get the World Cup again. Argentina will be the champion...”

Messi arrives in Kolkata Meanwhile, the Barcelona legend touched down in the early hours of Saturday in Kolkata. His arrival at the international terminal was met with fans who chanted, shouted and raised flags for their favourite.

However, fans were left disappointed as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under beefed-up security. A heavy convoy was placed to escort him to his hotel, where another huge crowd waited for him.

Messi arrived with Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.