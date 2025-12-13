Lionel Messi ‘happy’ with his 70-foot tall statue in Kolkata, says Bengal Minister

Lionel Messi, the global football icon, is happy with the 70-foot statue installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata, said West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose.

Messi, who is in the city to kick off his GOAT Tour India 2025, is scheduled to virtually unveil the statue on Saturday.

About the 70-foot Lionel Messi statue A towering 70-foot iron statue has been installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in admiration of the Argentine football legend at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata.

The statue shows Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic World Cup triumph and has drawn significant attention from football fans across the city and beyond.

‘He gave his consent’: Sujit Bose on statue Sujit Bose told news agency ANI that Lionel Messi and his team had given their consent for the statue and were happy to see it. He said that the club has been in constant contact with Messi's management and that further interaction with the footballer is anticipated.

“We have talked to his manager, and today we will talk to Messi... He gave his consent for the statue and they are also happy…” told ANI

The West Bengal Minister had earlier highlighted that the massive structure was completed in a record time of just 40 days. “This is a very big statue, 70 feet in height. There is no other statue of Messi this big in the world,” he had told ANI.

Lionel Messi arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning, triggering widespread excitement among football enthusiasts. Thousands of fans gathered at various locations, hoping to catch a glimpse of the global football superstar.

The atmosphere across parts of Kolkata reflected the deep-rooted passion for football in the state and the immense popularity Messi enjoys among Indian fans.

This marks Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0.