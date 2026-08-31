Lionel Messi Net Worth 2026: Salary, endorsements, cars, properties and luxury assets

Lionel Messi retired from international football on 31 August 2026, ending a legendary Argentina career. His retirement followed Argentina’s World Cup final defeat and his father’s recent death. However, Messi continues playing club football for Inter Miami.

His sporting success has created one of football’s biggest personal fortunes. Forbes estimates Messi’s net worth at around $1.1 billion.

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According to Forbes, Messi has earned around $1.8 billion during his career. This figure covers football income and commercial earnings before taxes and agents’ fees. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that his salary and bonuses exceeded $700 million.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Lionel Messi's estimated net worth in 2026? ⌵ Lionel Messi’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.1 billion in 2026. 2 How did Messi build his financial empire? ⌵ Messi built his financial empire through sustained elite earnings, disciplined branding, long-term partnerships, and significant commercial endorsements. 3 Why did Messi retire from international football? ⌵ Messi retired from international football following personal loss, specifically his father's passing, and after leading Argentina to a World Cup final defeat. 4 What types of endorsements contribute to Messi's wealth? ⌵ Messi's wealth is significantly bolstered by endorsements from companies like Adidas, Pepsi, and others, generating over $600 million throughout his career. 5 How does Messi earn income beyond his football salary? ⌵ Messi earns income beyond his football salary through commercial endorsements, social media content, and investments in properties and hospitality ventures.

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Barcelona created the foundation of Messi’s financial empire. His 2017 contract reportedly provided an enormous annual package, including bonuses. He later earned substantial wages at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). His Inter Miami agreement introduced a different commercial model.

The Miami package includes salary, revenue-sharing opportunities and valuable future rights. Forbes reports that Messi can acquire an equity stake in Inter Miami after retirement. Club owner Jorge Mas reportedly valued Messi’s yearly package between $70 million and $80 million.

Messi’s commercial earnings remain equally important. Forbes estimates that endorsements and businesses have generated over $600 million throughout his career. His lifetime Adidas partnership remains his most valuable individual endorsement. Reports estimate this agreement pays around $25 million yearly.

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Messi has also represented Pepsi, Gatorade, Mastercard, Budweiser and several global businesses. His large social media audience enhances his value to advertisers.

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Mint reported in December 2025 that his sponsored Instagram content could earn him about $2.7 million per post. However, social media payment estimates can vary widely.

Property forms another major part of Messi’s wealth. He has a real estate portfolio exceeding $200 million. His properties reportedly include luxury homes around Barcelona, Miami and Rosario. He has also invested through the MiM Hotels hospitality brand.

Messi’s family investment structure reportedly holds several European hospitality and property assets. Such holdings provide income beyond football and endorsements. Their exact market value remains private and can change with property conditions.

Messi’s luxury assets His luxury assets reportedly include a private aircraft used for family and professional travel. Reports have linked Messi with Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Range Rover and Audi vehicles. He has also been associated with a comparatively-modest Toyota Prius.

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Online lists sometimes describe a much larger collection of exotic cars. Many reported models lack reliable ownership confirmation.

Lionel Messi’s wealth Messi’s wealth mainly comes from sustained elite earnings, disciplined branding and long-term partnerships. Unlike many athletes, he maintained commercial appeal across several generations of football. Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup further strengthened his worldwide reputation.

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His global image supports licensing, merchandise, hospitality ventures and appearances. These activities extend income beyond regular playing contracts.

Future wealth could rise through Inter Miami equity and continuing business investments. Retirement from Argentina may also create new sponsorship and media opportunities. Still, net worth remains an estimate rather than publicly-verified cash.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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