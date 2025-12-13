Lionel Messi net worth: From private jet and luxury cars to endorsements - check footballer's earnings

Lionel Messi is in India for a three-day GOAT tour, which began today in Kolkata and descended into chaos at Salt Lake Stadium. Fans went into a frenzy and began throwing bottles, attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend arrived early. The football legend will now head to Hyderabad. Messi also unveiled a 70-foot iron statue of himself in South Dum Dum, Kolkata.

This is Messi’s second visit to the country, following his first appearance in 2011, when he featured in an international friendly against Venezuela as part of the Argentina squad. That match was also significant as it marked Messi’s debut as captain of the national team. His leadership journey later reached its defining moment in 2022, when he fulfilled his long-awaited dream by lifting the FIFA World Cup, matching the legacy of Diego Maradona, who had once described him as his successor to Argentina’s football crown.

Born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina, Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers in the world. He has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, given to the world’s best male player, between 2009 and 2023. In 2022, he led Argentina to victory at the FIFA World Cup. With so many feathers in his hat on a global level, here’s a look at Messi’s net worth.

Lionel Messi's net worth Messi is among the world's richest and most successful athletes, with an estimated net worth of approximately USD 850 million as of 2025. While he is not a billionaire by net worth, career income before tax pulled him across the mark to over USD 1.6 billion, making him only one of a few active athletes to do so, according to report by Lifestyle Asia.

Messi makes approximately USD 130–135 million per year. His on-field income comes at around USD 60 million every year, mainly from his Inter Miami salary and also some in bonuses. He also holds a 10 percent ownership in the club, which could be worth hundreds of millions some time in the future.

Off the pitch, Messi earns approximately USD 70–75 million a year through endorsements and business ventures. His most significant contract is a lifetime deal with Adidas, reportedly worth around USD 25 million per year. He also is an ambassador for major brands such as Budweiser, Pepsi, Gatorade, Mastercard, Stanley 1913, and others.

With over 510 million followers, Messi's Instagram account brings him about USD 2.7 million for every sponsored post; thus, the platform has become a primary source of income for him.