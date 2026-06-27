Lionel Richie postpones shows after health scare on stage during opening night concert

Legendary singer Lionel Richie has postponed the next two stops on his North American tour after feeling unwell during Wednesday night’s opening show in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The 77-year-old was midway through the concert at Grand Casino Arena — the first night of the 26-city Sing A Song All Night Long Tour, co-headlined with Earth, Wind & Fire — when he began to experience dizziness.
Attendees say Richie tried to power through, sitting down to finish a version of his 1986 hit “Dancing on the Ceiling,” quipping that it was the first time he’d ever sung it seated. He later moved to the piano for “Three Times a Lady” before taking an unscheduled break and not returning to the stage.
Saxophonist Dino Soldo eventually told the crowd the show had been cancelled because Richie was too unwell to continue. Emergency medical staff evaluated him backstage and he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. No detailed medical update has been released.
Promoters announced on Thursday that, on doctors’ advice, Richie will rest and postpone the concerts in Chicago (June 26) and Columbus (June 27). Live Nation Chicago quoted the singer as “heartbroken” to delay the shows and said new dates will be confirmed soon. The tour is expected to resume in Pittsburgh on June 30 if Richie’s recovery goes as hoped.
Richie, whose five-decade career includes hits such as “Hello,” “All Night Long,” and “Endless Love,” has sold more than 125 million records worldwide and remains a fixture on the road. Fans and colleagues have expressed concern online and in person, sending well wishes as he focuses on his health.
Neither Richie nor his team has shared further medical details beyond the advice to rest. Organizers say they will provide updated scheduling information when available.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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