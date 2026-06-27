Lionel Richie postpones shows after health scare on stage during opening night concert

Legendary singer Lionel Richie has postponed the next two stops on his North American tour after feeling unwell during Wednesday night’s opening show in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The 77-year-old was midway through the concert at Grand Casino Arena — the first night of the 26-city Sing A Song All Night Long Tour, co-headlined with Earth, Wind & Fire — when he began to experience dizziness.
Attendees say Richie tried to power through, sitting down to finish a version of his 1986 hit “Dancing on the Ceiling,” quipping that it was the first time he’d ever sung it seated. He later moved to the piano for “Three Times a Lady” before taking an unscheduled break and not returning to the stage.
Saxophonist Dino Soldo eventually told the crowd the show had been cancelled because Richie was too unwell to continue. Emergency medical staff evaluated him backstage and he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. No detailed medical update has been released.
Promoters announced on Thursday that, on doctors’ advice, Richie will rest and postpone the concerts in Chicago (June 26) and Columbus (June 27). Live Nation Chicago quoted the singer as “heartbroken” to delay the shows and said new dates will be confirmed soon. The tour is expected to resume in Pittsburgh on June 30 if Richie’s recovery goes as hoped.
Richie, whose five-decade career includes hits such as “Hello,” “All Night Long,” and “Endless Love,” has sold more than 125 million records worldwide and remains a fixture on the road. Fans and colleagues have expressed concern online and in person, sending well wishes as he focuses on his health.
Neither Richie nor his team has shared further medical details beyond the advice to rest. Organizers say they will provide updated scheduling information when available.