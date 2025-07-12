Little girl slapped for selling roses, clip triggers online outrage: 'Let’s be better humans'

A heartbreaking video of a young girl in tears by the roadside after allegedly being slapped by an auto-rickshaw driver has gone viral, drawing widespread attention and concern.

The video, shared on Instagram by content creator 'Ride With Shikhar', appears to have been filmed in Kota and has already amassed over 4.2 million views. It opens with the girl sitting on a road divider, crying inconsolably shortly after an auto-rickshaw drives past her.

Shikhar, who was passing by on his bike, stopped to check on her. As the girl remained silent and visibly distressed, the caption on the video explained: *“An auto driver slapped a little girl because she was running after his auto, trying to sell roses to the passenger inside.”

Trying to comfort her, Shikhar asked if she was alright and offered to buy some roses from her. However, the girl refused to speak or accept any money, clearly shaken by the encounter.

“I seriously got clueless at the moment that how should I help her. I offered her money in exchange for the roses she was selling, but she refused and kept crying,” Shikhar wrote in the caption.

He added, “I consoled her by gently placing my hand on her head and tried to explain that she shouldn't run after vehicles like that.”

Despite his efforts, the girl declined any assistance. “She didn’t cry because she didn’t get the money she cried because the world failed her,” Shikhar reflected, urging people to show more empathy towards children in vulnerable situations.

The clip has sparked strong emotional reactions online. Many users expressed anger at the alleged act of violence and called for accountability.

“She didn’t take the money. It shows how hurt she was. Poverty is a curse,” one user commented. Another said, “Why did the auto driver slap her? Physical violence is never okay.”

Some also demanded urgent intervention. “This child shouldn’t be on the streets. An NGO must step in. And whoever’s forcing her to work like this should be behind bars,” read another response.