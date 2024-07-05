Live mannequin spotted at Dubai mall: Female model stands on display at clothing store; netizens react

Critics slammed the live 'mannequin' at a Dubai store, calling it embarrassing and inappropriate for a family setting while some defended the model's efforts and bravery.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published5 Jul 2024, 01:13 PM IST
A live 'mannequin' was spotted at the Manto Bride store in Dubai Festival City Mall.
A live ’mannequin’ was spotted at the Manto Bride store in Dubai Festival City Mall.(Screengrabs from Instagram/@_angelina.a__)

A live “mannequin” was spotted at the Manto Bride store in Dubai Festival City Mall. A female model stood on display next to other mannequins at a clothing store, evoking reactions from those who witnessed her at the mall and those who watched the video clip online.

The model, named Angelina, wore a dress with bold zebra print patterns and a mix of black and brown stripes on a lighter background. It had long sleeves and a short, above-the-knee hemline. She also wore stiletto heels while changing poses to attract shoppers' attention.

The video was originally posted by the model on her Instagram. However, it received more responses when another account called @lovindubai shared it. The responses have been mixed.

One of the users thought it was “very downgrading and tasteless” as the user felt “embarrassed just looking at this”. Another called it “embarrassing”.

“Why was she dressed like that? If she was placed there, at least dress her appropriately. Families and children are around this is not a nightclub,” posted another.

“They’ll get the easiest and prestigious jobs done from AI and the most controversial and challenging ones from humans. Shouldn’t it be the other way around?” posted one user.

“Everyday we find new ways to embarrass ourselves,” posted another.

‘Respect to her’

Despite criticism, some social media users hailed the model for her efforts.

“Everyone saying this is slavery inhuman uncomfortable bla bla just like everyone else we all have our own discomfort at work we all get some pain whether it’s on foot back hands whatever she’s getting paid just like we get plus think about the security guards in the malls they standing all the time too! Don’t baby everyone we all are struggling and thats what makes us strong,” wrote one user.

“Listen she’s brave. Respect to her,” came from another.

