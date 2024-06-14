’Live-in couples preferred’: Start-up founder buys house in Bengaluru, offers unique rental option; here’s why

Voosh Co-founder Priyam Saraswat, has recently shared a post on social media asking for people (preferably bachelors and live-in couples) interested to live at his Bengaluru property on rent.

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published11:22 AM IST
Priyam Saraswat is the Co-Founder of Voosh. The young entrepreneur's Bengaluru house is out on rent
Priyam Saraswat is the Co-Founder of Voosh. The young entrepreneur’s Bengaluru house is out on rent

Bengaluru is infamous for the unavailability of properties and flats for youngsters, especially bachelors. Incidents of landlords selecting tenants based on their background and even Class 12th marks are not new to us. Amid the prevalent difficulties for people to find a rented space in the metro city, Voosh startup founder, Priyam Saraswat, is giving his Bengaluru property out on rent, preferably to “bachelors and live-in couples.”

In his latest social media post, the Voosh Co-founder can be seen giving a short tour of his newly purchased house in Bengaluru's Harlur Road, which is very close to HSR Layout. 

“I purchased this beautiful house at Harlur Road (Very close to HSR Layout) and now looking for tenants to occupy asap. Bachelors or Live-In couples preferred ( My way of giving back to the community)” he wrote on X. 

In his social media post, Priyam Saraswat mentioned how this property might be a way to “give back to the community”.

High rents in Bengaluru

There has been a significant rise in house rents in Bengaluru over the past few years post COVID pandemic. The higher rents in the metro city is are the result of surge in demand for rental properties. The bizarre mismatch in the demand and supply or rented spaces in the city has left no choice for people but to shoulder hefty rents. According to recent data, there has been a significant spike of 8 per cent in rental rates in Bengaluru alone.

The struggle of tenants does not end even after agreeing to pay extremely high prices and some have to even go through multiple rounds of interviews with the landlords for a rented apartment. There have been instances of property brokers and house owners checking LinkedIn profiles of potential tenants and even conducting interviews for rents. Amid all these troubles, finding an apartment for bachelors and live-in couples is a distant dream in a city like Bengaluru.

 

