Liver Doc's 'send students abroad' advice amid CBSE's OSM row sparks 'What about middle class?' debate

Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, has criticised the Indian education system, calling it "pseudoscience" amid the ongoing controversy surrounding CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system. The doctor said he has completely lost faith in the country's education system and stressed the need for aspiring medical students to consider studying abroad.

In a detailed post on X, The Liver Doc wrote: "I'm also thinking about this. Stop sending children to CBSE. Start looking at IB/Cambridge syllabi in Indian schools."

He further suggested that students interested in pursuing medicine should consider examinations such as UCAT and BMAT, which are admission tests used by medical and dental schools in the UK.

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"If children want to pursue a medical career, then UCAT/BMAT exams can help them gain entry into good foreign universities. If anyone has experience with this switch, please discuss it here. I have lost complete faith in this country and its pseudoscience-infiltrated educational system."

The Liver Doc's remarks came after CBSE's Class 12 evaluation process shifted to a fully digital OSM system, sparking row after students reported blurred scans of answer books, missing pages and, in some cases, mismatched answer scripts.

What is OSM? On-Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital assessment system that allows examiners to evaluate scanned answer scripts on a computer rather than marking physical answer booklets.

Students continue to write their examinations in traditional answer books. Once the exams are completed, the answer scripts are scanned, uploaded to a secure digital platform, anonymised and then assigned electronically to evaluators for assessment.

CBSE said the OSM system enhances transparency and helps minimise totalling errors during the evaluation process. In response to concerns raised by students, the board extended the deadline for applying for scanned copies of answer scripts and urged candidates not to be anxious, assuring them that all genuine grievances would be examined by subject experts.

The board also defended the OSM process, calling it "fair, transparent and equitable". According to CBSE, vulnerabilities identified in the system have already been addressed, while efforts are underway to review and rectify other shortcomings.

How social media users reacted: The Liver Doc's post has attracted significant attention on social media, with several users sharing their views in the comments section.

One user wrote: "Reality is 99.8% of the population can't afford the IB/Cambridge syllabus."

Another commented: “Would love to get more information regarding this. I am quite keen to explore these options, but hesitant simply because both my partner and I grew up in the CBSE system. We just want a better future for our children, not this horror show.”

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A third user said: "My child studied in Canada, where she enjoyed her studies and loved her teachers. On returning, she joined CBSE and struggled because of the three-language policy. After two years, I shifted her to ICSE, as I couldn't afford IGCSE or IB. This helped her regain her confidence."

A fourth user wrote: "Why not ICSE? I can honestly say that the syllabus and teaching methodology are far ahead of CBSE. Even some state boards are much better."

"Absolutely sensible suggestion. Unfortunately, they are all simply too expensive for most people," another user commented.