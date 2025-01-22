A Kochi-based senior hepatologist, known as TheLiverDoc on social media, lambasted Zoho's Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu for supporting the IIT Madras director's take on the medicinal value of ‘Gomutra’ or cow urine.

Cyriac Abby Philips, a prominent clinician, in a post on X, called Vembu a “boomer uncle” and said that the Indian traditional medicine also encourages “fecal transplants” and alleged that the executive was spreading misinformation through his social media handles.

“Hey science illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth and speak through your rear, misinform your followers, and make a fool of yourself?” TheLiverDoc said in his post on Wednesday, January 22.

Call to promote scientific methods TheLiverDoc also said that Vembu should spread valuable information, such as how people as a community can progress with the use of science and scientific methods, and not promote “ancient nonsense and primal therapies and amplifying fools who misinform, like the IIT Madras professor.”

On the urine therapy, the hepatologist claimed that it has no benefits and no science to promote the use of the same.

“Urine therapy has no such known benefits and there is no science behind promoting its use. Educate yourself. And stop with the Strawman fallacies,” the post reads.

Supporting IIT Madras Director Veezhinathan Kamakoti's narrative, Shridhar Vembu had said, “The people who are mocking cow urine don't know how fecal transplants and fecal pills (yes!) from very healthy individuals (preferably from pre-industrial societies, not exposed to modern diets) are seeing growing scientific interest due to their role in restoring beneficial gut bacteria.”

LiverDoc raps IIT Madras director The hepatologist also slammed IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti as he cited American theoretical physicist Richard Feynman's quote.

“Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot,” stated LiverDoc in another post.

He also alleged that the IIT director is prejudiced against the benefits of cow urine as compared to the urine of other animals.