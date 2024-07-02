Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him’, said Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will receive the Career Achievement Award at Switzerland's 77th Locarno Film Festival. The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism Award honours his career, which includes over 100 films in various genres. The 77th edition of the film festival will take place from August 7 to 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previous winners of the Pardo alla Carriera include notable figures such as Italian filmmaker Francesco Rosi, Italian actor Claudia Cardinale, American singer-actor Harry Belafonte and Malaysian filmmaker Tsai Ming-Liang.

SRK received the French government's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2007 and the Légion d'honneur in 2014. He has also received Padma Shri from the Government of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Locarno Film Festival notes that, in 2023, Khan's films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki achieved significant commercial success and global acclaim.

“Many of Shah Rukh Khan’s films are loved globally and have made him a hugely popular name amongst audiences around the world, leading him to represent his country and many of his films across numerous prestigious film festivals across the globe," wrote the festival while making the announcement.

SRK will receive the award on August 10 in Piazza Grande. Khan’s movie, Devdas, will be shown that day during Locarno77. The 2002 movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. The following day, Khan will have a public interaction during a panel conversation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Welcoming SRK to Locarno is ‘dream come true’ Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival, said welcoming “living legend" Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a “dream come true". He praised Khan's contribution to Indian cinema, calling him a “king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him".

Nazzaro describes Khan as a brave artist who challenges himself and meets his fans' expectations, labelling him a true 'people's hero' and a legend of the present times.

