Lizzo hosts Sadhguru in Los Angeles, jam session with SZA goes viral. Internet calls it ‘so magical’ | Watch

A unique gathering in Los Angeles blending music and spirituality has captured attention online after Lizzo hosted Sadhguru for an intimate session with artists and performers.

The event featured a talk and Q&A session involving artists and actors, offering space for conversation and reflection. This was followed by a “Conscious Music Circle” jam session that brought together several musicians in a collaborative setting.

The session included artists such as SZA, Doechii, Baby Rose, James Fauntleroy, UMI, along with Aneesa Strings, Dizzy Fae, Tanerelle, QUIÑ and Xiuhtezcatl, among others.

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Videos from the gathering were later shared by Sadhguru on Instagram with the caption “Conscious Music Circle Jam Session In Los Angeles.”

Music, collaboration and spontaneity

In the now-viral clip, Lizzo is seen playing the flute while SZA joins in with vocals, as other artists participate in the jam session.

Watch the viral video here:

The format of the event moved beyond a traditional performance, encouraging spontaneous collaboration among artists from different backgrounds.

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The gathering aimed to bridge creative expression with introspection, bringing together music and reflective dialogue in a shared space.

Internet reacts to viral clip

The video has drawn widespread engagement online, with users praising both the performances and the atmosphere.

“This is sooooooo freaking dope. Omggggggggggggggg. So magical,” one user commented.

“The Energy in that space is out of this world!!” another wrote.

“This is incredible. ‘I found me.’ Gratitude,” a third user said.

“The only thing I’m mad at is that I was NOT invited!” another added.

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“I can literally feel the energy through the screen,” the fifth wrote on Instagram.

A user also highlighted Lizzo’s musical talent, writing, “People forget just how talented @lizzobeeating really is. More of this high vibrational jams Sis.”

Global artists and Indian spirituality The Los Angeles event reflects a growing intersection between global music culture and Indian spiritual thought.

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Earlier this year, SZA drew attention in India after attending and performing at the Maha Shivratri celebrations organised by the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Her participation brought international visibility to one of India’s most significant spiritual events. Photos and videos of the singer in traditional attire quickly spread across social media, prompting conversations among Indian fans, many of whom were struck by a global music star taking part so closely in a Hindu religious celebration. Several users viewed the moment as an authentic cultural exchange rather than a publicity-driven appearance.

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A new kind of cultural exchange The “Conscious Music Circle” format highlights how artists are increasingly exploring collaborative spaces that combine creativity with deeper reflection.

Such events represent a shift towards more immersive experiences, where music becomes a medium for connection rather than just performance.

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The viral video underscores how cross-cultural collaborations are evolving, particularly at the intersection of music, spirituality and digital media.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.