Loaded water: A new fad to stay hydrated and kill sugar craving – Know how to make ‘healthy’ drink, pros-cons & more

Water is one of the most essential things in life. It builds cells, regulates body temperature, and lubricates joints. Crucial as water is, humans conveniently forget to consume it.

Experts recommend consuming 15 ml of water per pound of body weight daily, and even more if one exercises in the hot sun. Yet, humans across the globe aren't hydrated enough.

Water, essentially H2O, has been dressed up in several avatars over the years to make it more appealing to humans: Sparkling water, alkaline water, cucumber water, and the latest fad, “loaded water”.

Dehydration can cause fatigue, slow metabolism and increased sugar cravings, leading to weight gain.

“Most people are dehydrated without even realising it,” a South Florida-based registered dietitian, Fiorella DiCarlo, told The Post. “If loaded water can add incentive or flavour to encourage more water intake, I am for it,” she said.

What is loaded water? The new social media trend has dressed simple water in its latest avatar—loaded water.

Essentially, loaded water is just plain or sparkling water enhanced with ingredients to give it flavour, nutrition, and an energy kick. The most popular ingredients for loaded water include coconut water, electrolyte powders, prebiotic sodas, and fresh fruit.

Loaded water: Pros & Cons Dietitian Fiorella DiCarlo believes that loaded water is a healthier alternative to sodas and juices, which often contain lots of sugar and calories.

“Loaded water offers flavour with fewer calories, less sugar and no artificial additives if made thoughtfully,” DiCarlo told The Post, noting that extra electrolytes can help the body recover after a workout by replacing essential minerals lost through sweat.

However, she said, for people who aren’t exercising intensely, electrolyte needs can be met through a balanced diet consisting of spinach, bananas, yoghurt, nuts and dairy.

If consumed regularly without intense exercise or heavy sweating, loaded water made using pre-made electrolyte waters or mixes high in sodium, can lead to health problems like high blood pressure, kidney strain, heart troubles and muscle weakness.

Loaded water: Homemade recipes Fiorella DiCarlo said that homemade infused water can be just as effective in fighting dehydration without the added cost of commercial products.

Here's a general recipe for homemade loaded water you can enjoy: Take a pitcher of cool drinking water or an antioxidant-rich decaf green tea.

Pick a fruit. The dietitian favours electrolyte-packed options such as watermelon, citrus fruits, lemons, or oranges.

Thoroughly wash and cut fruit and slice herbs to release aromatics and enhance the infusion.

Steep for two to four hours in the fridge or overnight.

Strain fruit and herbs. DiCarlo noted that leaving ingredients in the water for too long can turn the water bitter and may also encourage bacterial growth.

Store infused water in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

Consume within two to three days. Loaded water: Flavoured recipe Pineapple and coconut infusion : Take 1 litre of distilled water, pineapple chunks, and 2 cups of electrolyte-rich coconut water.

: Take 1 litre of distilled water, pineapple chunks, and 2 cups of electrolyte-rich coconut water. Watermelon and mint infusion : Take 1 litre of water, 3 sprigs of fresh mint and 2 cups of seedless watermelon. It boasts an amino acid that helps boost blood flow.

: Take 1 litre of water, 3 sprigs of fresh mint and 2 cups of seedless watermelon. It boasts an amino acid that helps boost blood flow. Lemon-cucumber infusion: 1 litre of chilled water, ¼ lime, ¼ orange, ¼ lemon, ¼ large cucumber