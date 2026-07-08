Loco pilot allegedly halts Indore-Mhow DEMU to buy samosas; Railways orders probe after viral video

A video has surfaced showing the loco pilot of the Indore-Mhow DEMU train in Madhya Pradesh reportedly stopping the train to buy samosas from a shop situated beside the tracks, PTI reported.

The visuals, which show the train being halted allegedly to purchase the snack, went viral on social media, prompting the Railways to order a probe into the matter, the report said.

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Railways steps in after clip goes viral According to PTI, the video's rapid spread online drew attention to the loco pilot's conduct, raising questions about whether the train had been stopped without operational justification. The Railways has since ordered an inquiry into the incident, the report said, though further details on the probe's outcome are awaited.

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Unscheduled halts by train crew for personal reasons are treated as a violation of standard operating procedure by the Railways, since any deviation from a train's scheduled stops is expected to be backed by an operational or safety-related reason. Loco pilots are required to remain at their post throughout a train's journey, except in situations warranting an authorised halt, and any lapse in this regard typically invites scrutiny and disciplinary action under railway service rules.

The viral nature of the clip has once again brought focus to how quickly such videos, often shot by bystanders near railway tracks, can prompt swift administrative action once they gain traction online.

Indian Railways has in the past ordered similar inquiries after footage capturing unusual or unauthorised conduct by train staff surfaced on social media platforms, underlining the scrutiny railway personnel face in an era where near-constant citizen recording of public infrastructure has become the norm.

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The outcome of the Railways' inquiry had not been made public, and it remained unclear what action, if any, would be taken against the loco pilot concerned should the allegations be substantiated, the PTI report said.