‘ Log female driver nahi chahte …’: Uber driver's story of resilience melts hearts on Internet

“Log female driver nahi chahte”: A woman Uber driver in Haryana's Gurugram shared her journey of going from being a school teacher to driving a cab and braving the many cancellations just because the urban lot still holds its bias against women drivers.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, a student, Amiyanshi Srivastava, shared the story of a resilient female Uber driver, and the hearts on the Internet weren't ready.

Amiyanshi said one morning, she booked an Uber and was pleasantly surprised to find a female driver. “That should’ve been ordinary. But it wasn’t. Not here, and not yet.”

After she hailed the cab and settled in, the woman told her that petrol prices were skyrocketing, so the car's AC would be set to high.

“She looked at me and said, ‘Ma'am, AC thoda kam chalega. Petrol kaafi mehenga ho gaya hai.’ I said okay,” the student wrote.

However, a few minutes into the ride, Amiyanshi tried to get to know more about the female Uber driver in Gurugram and asked how long she’d been driving.

“Four years,” the cabbie replied.

Impressed by the nonchalant reply, Amiyanshi was not ready for what came next. The woman driver shared that she used to be a school teacher, but after her husband died due to cardiac arrest, she had to act quickly for her two kids.

“She had two kids to raise and no time to wait around. So she learned how to drive, borrowed a friend’s car, signed up for Uber, and figured it out,” the viral post read.

“Every day, she deals with rude riders, 12-hour shifts, nights that don’t feel safe, and cancellations because ‘log female driver nahi chahte.’ And still, she shows up. Drives 9 to 9,” it added.

“I didn’t have the luxury to break down,” the female Uber driver said.

She “keeps her kids in school, doesn't complain, and every once in a while, picks up someone who asks her story,” said Amiyanshi, for whom it wasn't just her resilience but “her complete lack of self-pity” that set her apart.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were overwhelmed by her struggle but also very proud of her. Social media users also suggested that Uber should develop a women-only fleet.

“This one is all heart. Thank you for sharing,” a user said.

Another added, “We keep searching for role models in articles and award lists. Sometimes, they drop you off at your destination and disappear.”

“That's real power!! Proud of that women, may she get all her dreams come true,” said a user.

“Some stories stay with you, not because they were dramatic, but because they were deeply human. This one did. Grateful to the ones who live quietly, but powerfully,” said another user.

“So true and honestly female drivers are not just bold but super cool!” a user quipped.

