Logan Paul and MrBeast arrived in Mumbai, generating excitement among fans and media. Their visit includes major launches, with MrBeast debuting his chocolate brand and Logan introducing Prime hydration. The influencers are also set to collaborate with top YouTuber CarryMinati

Mumbai witnessed an electric start to the weekend with the arrival of social media powerhouses Logan Paul and MrBeast. The duo landed in India’s entertainment capital on Sunday morning, sending fans and paparazzi into a frenzy. With work commitments on the horizon and potential collaborations, their visit has sparked major excitement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Logan Paul, MrBeast Gets Warm Welcome at Mumbai Airport Logan Paul, the YouTuber turned pro-wrestler, and James Stephen Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, were met with a wave of cheers as they touched down in Mumbai. Dressed in casual travel attire, MrBeast sported a black hoodie, shorts, and white sneakers, looking at ease as he navigated the crowd. He delighted the paparazzi with fist bumps and selfies, even sharing his excitement with, “I’m excited."

Logan Paul’s Superstar Entry Logan Paul, known for his dramatic flair, didn’t disappoint. Arriving in a sleek Rolls Royce, he greeted the crowd with his trademark victory sign, flashing smiles at fans outside his hotel. Spotted later in Bandra, Logan wore a simple white T-shirt and beige trousers, stopping to interact with friends and flash a victory sign as he made his way into a building. Videos capturing these moments have gone viral, showcasing the star’s charm and the warm Indian welcome he received. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MrBeast’s First Impressions MrBeast’s interaction with the media was a fan-favourite moment. His candid approach, taking selfies and talking to the paparazzi, won hearts instantly. The influencer, whose popularity transcends borders, seemed thrilled by the city’s hospitality. Fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm, with speculations swirling about Bollywood parties and collaborations.

Why Are Logan Paul, MrBeast Here? The visit isn’t just a casual trip—Logan Paul and MrBeast are in Mumbai for major launches. MrBeast is set to introduce his chocolate brand, Feastables, which has seen massive success since its January 2022 debut. Meanwhile, Logan, alongside YouTuber KSI, will launch Prime, their hydration brand, marking its Indian debut. This launch is likely to be a game-changer in India’s competitive beverage market.

Upcoming Collaborations and Events The influencers are also set to collaborate with Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, India’s top YouTuber, for an exclusive event in Mumbai. This powerhouse gathering has fans eagerly awaiting more details, fuelling excitement across social platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netflix Boxing Event Featuring Logan Paul Adding to the buzz, Logan Paul is gearing up for a high-profile boxing match against none other than Mike Tyson. The event, set to be broadcast from Texas’ AT&T Stadium on November 15, is poised to be a global spectacle, further solidifying Logan’s dual status as an influencer and athlete.

More Visits on the Horizon? Reports suggest Logan, KSI, and IShowSpeed will be part of the India visit, promising a packed schedule of events, launches, and likely celebrity-filled parties. MrBeast had teased this trip on Instagram, sharing, “I’m coming to India Nov 10th!" and igniting speculation about what’s to come.