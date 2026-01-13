Lohri 2026: Top 50+ wishes to share with friends and family this winter festival

Lohri, a vibrant winter harvest festival, symbolises warmth, prosperity, and new beginnings – bringing families and communities together in a spirit of joy and togetherness.

This festival is celebrated primarily in Punjab and parts of North India, marking the end of the coldest days of winter and the arrival of longer days.

Observed on January 13, this festival celebrates the harvest of the rabi crop, as people gather to light bonfires in the evening, sing folk songs, dance, and offer sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, and rewri to the fire as a gesture of gratitude. Lohri

Here are the top Lohri wishes to share with family and friends: Wishing you a Lohri filled with warmth, happiness, and prosperity.

May the Lohri fire burn away all worries and bring new hope.

Happy Lohri! May your home be blessed with joy and abundance.

May this Lohri mark the start of brighter and happier days.

Wishing you success, good health, and endless smiles this Lohri.

Let the Lohri flames light up your life with positivity.

May your heart be as warm as the Lohri bonfire today.

Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones—celebrate with joy.

May Lohri bring sweet moments just like rewri and gur.

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and togetherness this Lohri.

May the festival of Lohri fill your life with laughter.

Sending you warm wishes on this joyful harvest festival.

May the Lohri fire bless you with strength and happiness.

Happy Lohri! May your days ahead be bright and fruitful.

May this Lohri bring new opportunities your way.

Celebrate Lohri with love, light, and positivity.

Wishing you a season full of success and joy this Lohri.

May the warmth of Lohri stay with you all year long.

Happy Lohri! May your dreams come true this season.

May your life glow with happiness like the Lohri bonfire.

Wishing you harmony and prosperity on Lohri.

May Lohri bring good fortune to your home.

Let the joy of Lohri fill your heart with hope.

Happy Lohri! May happiness knock at your door.

May this Lohri bring success in all your efforts.

Wishing you cheerful moments and joyful memories this Lohri.

May the festival strengthen bonds and spread love.

Happy Lohri to you and your family.

May your life be sweet and bright this Lohri.

Let us celebrate Lohri with gratitude and happiness.

Wishing you warmth, joy, and laughter this Lohri night.

May Lohri bring peace and positivity into your life.

Happy Lohri! May your days be filled with sunshine.

May the spirit of Lohri inspire hope and happiness.

Wishing you endless smiles this festive season.