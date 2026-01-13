Lohri 2026: Top 50+ wishes to share with friends and family this winter festival

Lohri, a vibrant winter harvest festival, symbolises warmth, prosperity, and new beginnings – bringing families and communities together in a spirit of joy and togetherness.
This festival is celebrated primarily in Punjab and parts of North India, marking the end of the coldest days of winter and the arrival of longer days.
Observed on January 13, this festival celebrates the harvest of the rabi crop, as people gather to light bonfires in the evening, sing folk songs, dance, and offer sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, and rewri to the fire as a gesture of gratitude. Lohri