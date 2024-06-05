The politician whose appearance matched Ali Sethi's, recently lost votes to Narendra Modi, who is set to become India’s third-time PM.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has shared a viral picture of his look-alike pitted against India's caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The viral photo shared by the Pakistani singer as an Instagram post, shows a scoreboard of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The politician whose appearance matched Sethi's, recently lost votes to Modi, who is set to become India’s third-time PM.

Sethi's admirer first spotted the politician bearing a striking resemblance to the Pakistani singer.

Ali Sethi acknowledged the doppelgänger in a light-hearted post in which he also tagged the Bengaluru resident Shubham Nalat.

Sethi, in a witty post, said, "Apparently I lost some votes in India."

The talented singer's post has since garnered nearly 38K likes. Instagram users also flooded the comments section with humorous comments.

"Careful there. Indian channels might use this post to claim 'Pakistan's hand in Indian elections'," a user said.

“Ranjish hi sahi," another user commented referring to his famous Coke Studio Pakistan song.

Indian fans awaiting his concert in Delhi said, “Now that your Indian Citizenship can be proved, when are we having a concert in New Delhi?"

“You can never lose in India. Indian promise," another added.

Another commented: “Had we known, we would have voted for you."

"Arey you already rule our hearts and playlists," another Indian user commented.

An Indian comedian Pulkit Kochar commented, “Na kulle aankh, agar khwab hai, to khwab sahi," suggesting that Indians would have loved having Sethi in India.



