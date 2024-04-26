Active Stocks
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: In Bengaluru, wheelchair-bound Zomato delivery executive casts his vote

Written By Devesh Kumar

Lok Sabha elections 2024: After casting his vote, Zomato delivery executive Hireeswamy proudly displayed his inked finger, a symbol of his participation in the democratic process

Lok Sabha elections 2024: 28-year-old Zomato delivery executive Hireeswamy showing inked finger after casting his vote (Hindustan Times)Premium
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 28-year-old Zomato delivery executive Hireeswamy showing inked finger after casting his vote (Hindustan Times)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: As voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway today on April 26, inspiring visuals continue to flood the internet. The visuals depict people overcoming all obstacles to reach polling stations and exercise their mandate. 

Hireeswamy, a Zomato delivery executive in Bengaluru, is one such example. He patiently waited in line at a polling station in the Bengaluru South constituency for his turn to vote. Upon casting his ballot, Hireeswamy proudly displayed his inked finger, symbolizing his active participation in the democratic process.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live

Bengaluru is among the 14 constituencies of Karnataka going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The voting day saw participation from many influential personalities, such as the coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, actor Prakash Raj, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, MP Sudha Murty. 

"My vote stands for my right, for my power to chose who represents me, who will be my voice in the Parliament... It is very important to choose a candidate whom you believe in, and I have voted for the candidate I believe in and to the manifesto they have brought in and for the change, because of the hatred and divisive politics we have seen in the last decade," actor Prakash Raj said after casting his vote in Bengaluru

India needs every vote: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exercised her franchise at the BES polling booth in Bengaluru on Friday. The minister was seen waiting for her turn to vote. 

"Everyone should come out of their homes to cast their vote. Yes, it can be a hot day in Bengaluru but it is worth coming out. Choose your time, please come, do vote. India needs every vote," Nirmala Sitharaman said while speaking to reporters after casting her vote. 

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 05:12 PM IST
