Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: In Bengaluru, wheelchair-bound Zomato delivery executive casts his vote
Lok Sabha elections 2024: After casting his vote, Zomato delivery executive Hireeswamy proudly displayed his inked finger, a symbol of his participation in the democratic process
Lok Sabha elections 2024: As voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway today on April 26, inspiring visuals continue to flood the internet. The visuals depict people overcoming all obstacles to reach polling stations and exercise their mandate.