As Maharashtra prepares for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has urged everyone to vote and to “carry out duty as Indians". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actor further highlighted the significance of each vote and encouraged people to seize this chance to make their voices heard. In a post on X, Bollywood superstar wrote, “As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

Moreover, Salman Khan also urged people to vote in his post. "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he wrote on X.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has urged people to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote in Lok Sabha polls.

Urging the people to vote, he shared a video in which he said that his daughter told him about a holiday on Monday. However, he asserted that it was his duty to make her and others understand that it is a "voting day".

He wrote in the caption, “Yaad rakhiye MONDAY chutthi nahi hai VOTING Day hai..Please cast your votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 Election Date: 20th May 2024Voting Time: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m."

Forty-nine constituencies across eight states will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the union territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh will participate in this phase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Maharashtra, thirteen constituencies—Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South—will go to the polls tomorrow.

The general elections are conducted in seven phases, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!