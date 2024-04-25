Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rapido offers free rides to senior citizens, differently-abled voters in Karnataka
Rapido to offer free rides to senior citizens, differently-abled voters in Karnataka
Ride-hailing platform Rapido will offer free trips to senior citizens and differently-abled voters as Karnataka holds Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The company — which recently completed 100 crore rides across 120 cities — will offer auto and cab rides to and from voting booths in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru.