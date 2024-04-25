Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rapido offers free rides to senior citizens, differently-abled voters in Karnataka

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rapido offers free rides to senior citizens, differently-abled voters in Karnataka

PTI

Rapido to offer free rides to senior citizens, differently-abled voters in Karnataka

Voters in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru would be able to avail free rides to and fro voting points on April 26 by using the code ‘VOTENOW’.

Ride-hailing platform Rapido will offer free trips to senior citizens and differently-abled voters as Karnataka holds Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The company — which recently completed 100 crore rides across 120 cities — will offer auto and cab rides to and from voting booths in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru.

"In collaboration with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Rapido sets forth to champion civic engagement during the General Elections 2024 by extending free auto and cab rides to differently-abled and senior citizen voters in Bengaluru," Rapido said in a statement.

Those looking to avail the offer will have to use the code ‘VOTENOW’ while booking their ride.

(With inputs from agencies)

