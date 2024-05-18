Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ratan Tata urges Mumbaikars to vote on May 20: ‘Monday is voting day!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday urged Mumbai voters to come out in large numbers and carry out their responsibilities in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will be held on Monday, May 20.