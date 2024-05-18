Mumbai will vote on May 20. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting in the city, industrialist Ratan Tata has urged people to go out and cast their vote in large numbers

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday urged Mumbai voters to come out in large numbers and carry out their responsibilities in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will be held on Monday, May 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly," wrote Ratan Tata on X.

As the metro city will go to the polls on Monday, several other Bollywood celebrities have also shared their messages on social media to encourage people to vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan urged voters to fulfil their “duty" by voting on May 20. He also asked them to keep the “best interests" of the country in mind, while voting.

“As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote," King Khan's post on X read.

Shedding light on his dedication to physical fitness, the Bollywood superstar encouraged people not to miss their opportunity to vote. Urging people to vote, Salman Khan said "Don't trouble your Bharat Mata" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

"I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said on X on Friday.

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 20 and will cover the seats in Mumbai. Apart from Bollywood celebrities senior police officials and even politicians have urged people to cast their vote. Sharing a message on social media, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Vivek Phansalkar also urged the residents of Mumbai to come out and vote on Monday.

“There are over 10 long weekends in 2024. But the opportunity to vote comes just once in 5 years! Food for thought?," he wrote on X.

Lok Sabha 2024 Elections in Mumbai Elections in six Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai will be held during the fifth phase of general elections set to take place on Monday, May 20. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to Mumbai, several other key constituencies, including Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane, will witness Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polling on Monday. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, second in number after Uttar Pradesh.

