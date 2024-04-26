'Voting urgent than marriage': Maharashtra groom turns up in Sherwani to cast his vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024
Lok Sabha election 2024: Maharashtra's eight parliamentary constituencies are going for voting in the second phase of the ongoing general elections
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The voting numbers in the first phase of the ongoing general elections could have been more encouraging, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is taking some serious steps to push the voting numbers in the subsequent phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a show of unwavering commitment to his duty to vote, a groom in Maharashtra turned to the polling station in Sherwani to exercise his mandate. The video of the groom is doing rounds on social media, where he can be heard speaking on the importance of voting.