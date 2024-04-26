Lok Sabha elections 2024: The voting numbers in the first phase of the ongoing general elections could have been more encouraging, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is taking some serious steps to push the voting numbers in the subsequent phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In a show of unwavering commitment to his duty to vote, a groom in Maharashtra turned to the polling station in Sherwani to exercise his mandate. The video of the groom is doing rounds on social media, where he can be heard speaking on the importance of voting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra's eight parliamentary constituencies are going for voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, and Akash, the groom from Amravati, symbolizes the sense of responsibility people of the area have for their voting rights.

While speaking with news agency ANI, Akash said, "The wedding ceremony is important, but so is voting. The wedding is at 2 pm today."

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting percentage in Maharashtra till 1:00 pm Eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra are up for voting in the second phase of ongoing general elections. As per the Election Commission of India, Maharashtra's voter turnout stood at 31.77 per cent till 1:00 pm on Friday.

Constituency-wise, Parbhani recorded the highest voting percentage so far at 33.88 per cent. Nanded is following closely with 32.93 per cent, Wardha 32.32 per cent, Akola 32.25 per cent, Yavatmal-Washim 31.47 per cent, Amravati 31.40 per cent, Hingoli 30.46 per cent, and Buldhana 29.07 per cent.

The voting for the eight constituencies of the state began at 7:00 AM in the morning and voters can exercise their franchise till 6:00 PM in the evening. The Election Commission has established 16,589 polling stations for elections to the eight seats on which around 1.49 crore voters will seal the fate of 204 candidates in the fray.

