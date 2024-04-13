‘Shiv Sena not like your degree,’ retorts Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi's 'fake' jibe against his party
General Elections India 2024: Speaking at a rally on April 12, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray referred to Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah labelling his party as ‘fake’, by taking a jibe at the prime minister's ‘fake degree’ controversy.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) has in a retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the BJP leader's "fake degree" controversy, as per an ANI report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message