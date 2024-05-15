Kangana Ranaut's election assets disclosure shows 50 LIC policies, and netizens begin meme party
BJP's Mandi LS seat candidate Kangana Ranaut declared assets worth ₹91.65 crore yesterday, including luxury cars, gold, and silver. But what caught netizens' eyes were the 50 LIC policies. Here's how they reacted.
Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, declared immovable assets worth over ₹62.92 crore and movable assets worth ₹28.73 crore, including three luxury cars like a Mercedes Maybach, according to her election affidavit filed on May 14, 2024.