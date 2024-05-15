BJP's Mandi LS seat candidate Kangana Ranaut declared assets worth ₹ 91.65 crore yesterday, including luxury cars, gold, and silver. But what caught netizens' eyes were the 50 LIC policies. Here's how they reacted.

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, declared immovable assets worth over ₹62.92 crore and movable assets worth ₹28.73 crore, including three luxury cars like a Mercedes Maybach, according to her election affidavit filed on May 14, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her election affidavit revealed that Ranaut has liabilities exceeding ₹17.38 crore, along with ₹2 lakh in cash and nearly ₹1.35 crore in bank balance. She also has properties in Mumbai, Punjab, and Manali and owns three luxury cars, including a Mercedes Maybach worth ₹3.91 crore.

Additionally, she declared possessing 6.70 kg of gold worth ₹5 crore, 60 kg of silver worth ₹5 lakh, and 14-carat diamonds valued at approximately ₹3 crore. She also mentioned that she does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural land and holds 50 LIC policies.

But amid all the reveals, the Bollywood actress's 50 Life Insurance Corporation of India policies have caught the attention of netizens.

Here's How Netizens ReactedA {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Statement After Declaration After submitting her nomination, Ranaut said, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well..."

She also disclosed that eight criminal cases are registered against her, including three for hurting religious sentiments and four defamation cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled for June 1, will not only determine the Lok Sabha representatives from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats vacated by dissident Congress lawmakers. The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, aims to repeat its success this time.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!