Lok Sabha Election Results: Memes galore as BJP's ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ campaign falters, INDIA bloc gains momentum
Lok Sabha Result: Memes galore as BJP - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks far behind ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ while INDIA makes massive impact.
As vote counting began on June 4 for 542 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP-led NDA led in approximately 285 seats by noon, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in over 237 seats. These results contrast most exit polls, which had anticipated a clear victory for the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance.