Lok Sabha Result: Memes galore as BJP - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks far behind ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ while INDIA makes massive impact.

As vote counting began on June 4 for 542 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP-led NDA led in approximately 285 seats by noon, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in over 237 seats. These results contrast most exit polls, which had anticipated a clear victory for the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP’s “Abki Baar 400 Paar" campaign, targeting the 400-mark. However, things look quite different for the ruling party as INDIA has proved most post-poll analyses wrong.

The biggest shock for the BJP came from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, INDIA—consisting of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Indian National Congress—is ahead in 42 out of 80 seats.

In West Bengal, while most exit polls indicated 30+ seats in favour of the BJP and around 10 for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), the result has turned out to be the opposite. According to the latest updates, the TMC led in 33 seats and the BJP in 9 out of 42 seats.

West Bengal Election Results 2024 Live Updates In Bihar, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU) is achieving better results than the BJP.

"If the BJP doesn't cross 272 alone, the NDA govt will be too unstable. People like Nitish and Naidu can't be trusted. All INDI has to do is say, 'Nitish ji, aaiye, aapko PM banayenge,' and he'll run without looking back. Maybe he is already sitting in the Congress HQ," wrote one social media user.

Bihar Election Results 2024 Live Updates Meanwhile, social media users are sharing memes to react to the results. One of the shocking results for the BJP came from the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, where Ayodhya is located. While the Ram Mandir inauguration became a high-profile occasion for the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, SP's Awadhesh Prasad was leading in the constituency.

In Punjab, the BJP is not leading in any seats, while the contest is between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress is leading in 7 seats, while AAP is leading in 3 out of the total 13.

Check out many other memes about the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024:

