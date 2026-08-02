Lollapalooza 2026 livestream schedule: When and where to watch Jennie, CORTIS, Olivia Dean

Lollapalooza 2026 is streaming live on Hulu and Disney+ for the first time, allowing viewers to watch performances from some of the festival’s biggest artists without attending the event in person.
The four-day festival is being held at Grant Park in Chicago from 30 July to 2 August. This year’s line-up includes Lorde, Charli xcx, Jennie, Tate McRae, The Smashing Pumpkins, John Summit, Olivia Dean and The xx, alongside a wide range of emerging and established performers.
The livestream is divided between two simultaneous channels, giving viewers the option to switch between performances taking place on two festival stages. Live coverage begins at 3.45 pm ET each day, with most performances starting shortly after 4 pm ET and continuing into the evening.
Access to the livestream is included with eligible Hulu or Disney+ subscriptions. The broadcasts are available only during the festival and are scheduled to run through the end of the event on Sunday. Lollapalooza’s official livestream information states that coverage is available to eligible subscribers in the United States and select territories.
The festival’s Saturday programme was affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in Chicago. Organisers delayed the opening of the festival grounds, while several early performances were cancelled or rescheduled. K-pop group Cortis was moved to a later slot and had its performance shortened, while Wolf Alice’s set was delayed and reduced from an hour to 30 minutes.
Despite the weather disruption, the performances by Saturday’s headline acts, Olivia Dean and Jennie, were not affected. The festival’s final-day programme on Sunday is expected to proceed as scheduled, with Tate McRae and The xx set to headline.
4:20 p.m. — Between Friends
5:30 p.m. — 5 Seconds of Summer
6:35 p.m. — Boys Noize
7:45 p.m. — Empire of the Sun
8:50 p.m. — Wet Leg
10 p.m. — Lorde
4:05 p.m. — Haute & Freddy
5:10 p.m. — SB19
6:15 p.m. — Blood Orange
7:20 p.m. — Audrey Hobert
8:25 p.m. — Sombr
9:30 p.m. — John Summit
11:05 p.m. — Worship
4:05 p.m. — I-Dle
5:10 p.m. — Lyny
5:40 p.m. — Skye Newman
6:25 p.m. — Zara Larsson
7:30 p.m. — Yungblud
8:30 p.m. — Sidepiece
9:30 p.m. — The Smashing Pumpkins
11:10 p.m. — Major Lazer
4:05 p.m. — Slayyyter
4:30 p.m. — Claire Rosinkranz
5:35 p.m. — Notion
6:40 p.m. — Suki Waterhouse
7:55 p.m. — Lil Uzi Vert
9:05 p.m. — Mustard
10:10 p.m. — Charli xcx
11:40 p.m. — Not for Radio
4:05 p.m. — Cortis
5 p.m. — Wolf Alice
6:10 p.m. — Khamari
7:05 p.m. — Whethan
8:20 p.m. — Ethel Cain
9:30 p.m. — Olivia Dean
11:05 p.m. — Jennie
4:10 p.m. — Ayybo
5:30 p.m. — Leon Thomas
6:35 p.m. — Clipse
7:45 p.m. — The Neighbourhood
8:50 p.m. — Geese
9:55 p.m. — Disco Lines
Channel 1
4:05 p.m. — Waylon Wyatt
5:15 p.m. — Dombresky
6:25 p.m. — Yoasobi
7:35 p.m. — Duke Dumont
8:45 p.m. — Aespa
9:50 p.m. — Tate McRae
11:10 p.m. — The xx
4:05 p.m. — Adéla
4:45 p.m. — Amber Mark
5:55 p.m. — Muna
7 p.m. — Jade
8:10 p.m. — Beabadoobee
9:15 p.m. — Turnstile
10:20 p.m. — The Chainsmokers
The schedule remains subject to change, particularly in the event of further weather-related disruptions. Lollapalooza’s official schedule continues to list performances through Sunday, when the festival concludes its 2026 edition at Grant Park.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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