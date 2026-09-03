Lollapalooza India 2027 full lineup out: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit and more, check dates, ticket prices and more

The full and final lineup for the upcoming Lollapalooza India 2027 is here. From upcoming stars to fan favourites, the list has big names like Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE and more. Check out the full list of artists who will be performing alongside details of the shows, ticket prices, venue and more.
Grammy winner Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit are the headliners of the fifth edition of Lollapalooza India. KATSEYE, who recently went viral on the internet, will be joining the lineup with the girl group, followed by all-time favourites Fontaines DC, 5 Seconds of Summer, St Vincent, Steve Angello, and ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U.
The final announcement comes after Olivia Dean hinted at joining Lollapalooza. She left fans excited after posting an emoji of the Indian flag on her Instagram stories. She added, “See you soon?” She also dropped a link to a Laylo RSVP page, which was titled “Loving In India. Olivia Dean”.
The festival will also include other artists like Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej, The Manganiyar Seduction, 2manydjs, Zulan, Rachel Chinouriri, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, Isyana Sarasvati, Ranj X Clifr, Swadesi, Yashraj, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki, Curtain Blue, Run It's The Kid, Janisht Joshi, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao.
Lollapalooza India 2027 is scheduled to take place on January 23 and 24 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The festival will see four stages, which will be set up as per the lineup.
Tickets are currently on sale. Tickets are divided into General Access, Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP and Amplified Comfort categories.
While the General tickets are priced at ₹7999 for the weekend, LC is at ₹10,999. VIP tickets are at ₹17,999, and the platinum tickets are priced at ₹31,999 and ₹49,999.
Tickets are available on the official website, lollaindia.com and also on BookMyShow.
All tickets offer two-day access to the festival.
The Comfort, VIP and Amplified access tiers come with additional perks, including seating, air conditioning, a dedicated bar, hospitality staff, curated food, merchandise coupons and more.
All updates regarding Lollapalooza India are now on their website and social media pages.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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