The full and final lineup for the upcoming Lollapalooza India 2027 is here. From upcoming stars to fan favourites, the list has big names like Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE and more. Check out the full list of artists who will be performing alongside details of the shows, ticket prices, venue and more.
Grammy winner Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit are the headliners of the fifth edition of Lollapalooza India. KATSEYE, who recently went viral on the internet, will be joining the lineup with the girl group, followed by all-time favourites Fontaines DC, 5 Seconds of Summer, St Vincent, Steve Angello, and ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U.
The final announcement comes after Olivia Dean hinted at joining Lollapalooza. She left fans excited after posting an emoji of the Indian flag on her Instagram stories. She added, “See you soon?” She also dropped a link to a Laylo RSVP page, which was titled “Loving In India. Olivia Dean”.
The festival will also include other artists like Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej, The Manganiyar Seduction, 2manydjs, Zulan, Rachel Chinouriri, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, Isyana Sarasvati, Ranj X Clifr, Swadesi, Yashraj, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki, Curtain Blue, Run It's The Kid, Janisht Joshi, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao.
Lollapalooza India 2027 is scheduled to take place on January 23 and 24 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The festival will see four stages, which will be set up as per the lineup.
Tickets are currently on sale. Tickets are divided into General Access, Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP and Amplified Comfort categories.
While the General tickets are priced at ₹7999 for the weekend, LC is at ₹10,999. VIP tickets are at ₹17,999, and the platinum tickets are priced at ₹31,999 and ₹49,999.
Tickets are available on the official website, lollaindia.com and also on BookMyShow.
All tickets offer two-day access to the festival.
The Comfort, VIP and Amplified access tiers come with additional perks, including seating, air conditioning, a dedicated bar, hospitality staff, curated food, merchandise coupons and more.
All updates regarding Lollapalooza India are now on their website and social media pages.