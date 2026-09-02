Lollapalooza India 2027 tickets now on sale: Check price, time and booking guide

Music fans can now book tickets for the fifth edition of Lollapalooza India, with the Early Bird sale opening at 11 am IST on September 2. The festival returns to Mumbai on January 23 and 24, 2027, with more than 40 live performances planned across four stages at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Alongside the Early Bird window, the official festival website is also promoting a RuPay Credit Card presale.

Lollapalooza India 2027 Ticket Price Tickets are currently listed on BookMyShow from ₹6,999. The final amount depends on the ticket category and availability.

Fans can choose from multiple options, including:

General Admission (GA)

Lolla Comfort

RuPay Amplified Access

Lolla VIP

Lolla Platinum Ticket prices can change as different phases sell out, so the currently listed fare may not remain available throughout the sale.

Also Read | Hero’s weak August no reason to ring alarm bells for auto sector

Where And When Is Lollapalooza India 2027? Lollapalooza India 2027 takes place on January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

BookMyShow currently lists the event as all-ages, with the programme scheduled to begin at 2 pm on both days.

The festival will use four stages and feature more than 40 performances across the weekend.

What Does A General Admission Ticket Include? The two-day General Admission pass covers entry on both festival days and access to all four stages.

GA ticket holders can also access the festival’s food areas, bars, merchandise outlets, free water stations and brand experience zones.

Children aged 0 to 5 years can enter free when accompanied by a GA ticket holder. Children aged five and above require their own applicable ticket.

What Do Comfort, VIP And Platinum Tickets Offer? Lolla Comfort by RuPay includes GA benefits along with a dedicated comfort area, shaded seating, lawn games, upgraded air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated bar and selected food facilities.

Lolla VIP provides dedicated viewing areas at the two main stages, access to a VIP zone, a separate entry lane, upgraded restrooms, a dedicated merchandise outlet and concierge assistance.

The premium Lolla Platinum by Johnnie Walker package includes an air-conditioned lounge, premium food and bar facilities, viewing pits at the main stages and other premium services.

Eligible RuPay Credit Card holders can opt for RuPay Credit Amplified Access, which combines VIP, Comfort and GA benefits and includes additional food, merchandise and cocktail/mocktail vouchers.

How To Book Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets The festival’s official ticketing route directs buyers to BookMyShow.

Step 1: Visit the official Lollapalooza India website or BookMyShow.

Step 2: Select Lollapalooza India 2027 and choose your ticket category.

Step 3: Check the current price and availability.

Step 4: Complete the payment through the available options.

Step 5: Save the booking confirmation and ticket details for entry. The organisers allow buyers to purchase up to 10 tickets, subject to availability. They have also advised fans to avoid third-party sellers because counterfeit tickets may not be accepted at the venue.

Olivia Dean Headlines The Lineup So Far The complete artist lineup has not yet been announced, but British singer Olivia Dean has confirmed her appearance as a headline act at the 2027 Mumbai festival.

Fans who registered through her announcement channel received an artist-presale message confirming her appearance.

Dean’s performance is expected to mark her India debut. She has emerged as one of Britain’s prominent pop and soul artists, with songs including Man I Need and So Easy (To Fall In Love).

The festival organisers are yet to reveal the complete artist poster. More than 40 performances are planned across the four stages.