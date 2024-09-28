London woman Harkirat Assi catfished for 9 years by cousin, Netflix plans documentary

Kirat Assi was deceived into a false relationship with an imaginary man by her cousin, Simran Bhogal, over ten years. Her experiences were detailed in the podcast 'Sweet Bobby' and a Netflix series, showcasing manipulation and emotional turmoil she faced.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Harkirat Kaur Assi
Harkirat Kaur Assi

Harkirat Kaur Assi, aka Kirat Assi, a woman from West London, fell victim to one of the most notorious catfishing incidents ever revealed. For over a decade beginning in 2009, Kirat was deceived into a relationship with an imaginary man named Bobby Jandu, orchestrated by her cousin, Simran Bhogal.

Her story first came to light through a series of episodes on the true-crime podcast "Sweet Bobby", hosted by Alexi Mostrous in 2022. Now, Netflix will be releasing a documentary series detailing the same incident on 16 October 2024.

Also Read | Netflix to set stage for Diddy Combs’ controversies in 50 Cent’s docuseries

Who is Kirat Assi?

Kirat, according to her website, is a successful marketer and local radio presenter. The 43-year-old resident of West London runs kiratassi.co.uk to share the details of her case with the world and offer resources for people who have experienced similar incidents.

What happened to Kirat?

Kirat was "carefully and strategically" made a target of manipulation by her own cousin, who she said she "treated as a younger sister". Sharing her story on a podcast titled "Sweet Bobby", Kirat said the manipulation took place online and in the real world involving over 50 characters, some of whom she knew of through friends and family in the real world.

The manipulation involved coercive control, catfishing, identity theft, and other forms of abuse and harassment.

Also Read | Kakao Billionaire Arrested in K-Pop Market Manipulation Case

According to Kirat, the manipulation was sophisticated, complex and of epic proportions, hard to understand or believe, and therefore she found herself effectively silenced when even the police did not know how to respond.

Kirat's story:

In the podcast, Kirat revealed that she met a man named Bobby Jandu on social media and gradually, the two developed a friendship. After a point, she shared that they would speak on the phone every day, and their conversation would, at times, also become sexual.

Kirat described how Bobby, who said he lived in Australia, would claim to be in extreme situations, such as being shot and suffering from a brain tumour. There came a point when Kirat said Bobby would become coercive and possessive with her which caused her health issues and severe stress.

Also Read | Tollywood hairdresser sets herself on fire, accuses guild of harassment in note

Notably, Kirat had never met Bobby in person or video called.

Fed up with the situation, Kirat hired a detective to uncover Bobby Jandu's identity. She only found out that her cousin, Simran Bhogal, to whom she had been regularly conveying the private details of her relationship, was behind the scheme.

According to Kirat's website, she filed a civil case against her cousin, which has been settled following a private apology.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsLondon woman Harkirat Assi catfished for 9 years by cousin, Netflix plans documentary

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.