London-based designer sells 'pee stain denim' jeans, netizens ask, 'wetting yourself is the new cool?'
Pee stained denim jeans by Jordanluca create buzz online. Users criticize the trend, questioning the appeal of paying for pre-stained jeans. Some joke about homeless fashion becoming trendy.
Fashion or an accident? Pee stained denim jeans are now in market after London-based British-Italian designers Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto introduced their latest creation 'Jordanluca'. The bizarre pair of jeans made its debut at the fall/winter 2023 runway and is now a topic of discussion on social media.