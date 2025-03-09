(Bloomberg) -- Multiple brush fires burned in Long Island State Pine Barrens Reserve, a wooded area near bedroom communities outside New York City, prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency.

The fires in the 105,000-acre preserve in Suffolk County, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from New York City, started earlier Saturday. Hochul said she deployed the New York National Guard to provide air support by helicopter, working with local authorities.

“I cannot say we are out of the woods right now, things are looking more under control at this moment but evacuations may be necessary,” Hochul told CNN in an interview Saturday night, adding that she was “concerned about air quality.”

Hochul said that recent budget cuts from the federal government have affected the New York Fire Academy and she would consider applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding if the fires continue.

“It’s spreading very quickly,” Hochul said in a separate interview with local news broadcast News 12 late Saturday afternoon. “It’s not just one fire that we can keep an eye on, it is spreading to different pockets and all triggered by the high winds and the dry, dry conditions.”

The governor said she also deployed state fire management, emergency and environmental departments to assist local authorities.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe,” Hochul said in a statement.

New York state saw a two-week record of 271 fires in November. Wildfires have also raged across the South, including the Carolinas and Georgia, while Los Angeles suffered major fires in January.

