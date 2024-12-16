Long weekend 2025: Plan your 2025 around nine long weekends, starting with January 11 and ending with the Christmas weekend in December.

Long weekend 2025: Whenever a new year begins, most travel enthusiasts look for long weekends to get the most out of holidays. However, for some people long weekend is a time to relax and take a break from a hectic work schedule. There are nine long weekends in 2025. Here's your guide to long weekends in 2025, to plan your year accordingly.

1.January: In the first month of 2025, there is only one weekend due to Makar Sankranti.

January 11, 2025: A potentially four-day long weekend starts on Saturday, January 11. If you take a leave on Monday, January 13, there will be four days of continuous holidays, as Tuesday, January 14, is Makar Sankranti.

2.March: This month has two long weekends due to Holi and Eid-ul-Fitr.

March 14, 2025: There is a three-day long weekend in the second week of March starting from Friday, March 14, on the occasion of Holi.

March 29, 2025: This long week begins on Saturday, March 29 as Monday, March 31, is a holiday on the occasion of Holi.

3.April: Get two long weekends due to Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday.

April 10, 2025: There is a four-day weekend as Mahavir Jayanti falls on Thursday, April 10. This weekend begins from April 10 to April 13. You will get a long holiday if you take a leave on Friday, April 11.

April 18, 2025: A three-day long weekend begins on Friday, April 18, due to the Good Friday holiday.

4.May: There are two long weekends this month on account of Labour Day and Buddha Purnima.

May 1, 2025: This weekend begins on Thursday, May 1, which is a holiday due to Labour Day. If you take a leave Friday, May 2, there will be four holidays from Thursday to Sunday.

May 10, 2025: A three-day weekend starts on Saturday, May 10, and extends to Monday, May 12, a holiday for Buddha Purnima.

5.June: There is one long weekend in the sixth month of 2025.

June 27, 2025: A three-day long weekend begins on Friday, June 27 on account of Rath Yatra.

6.August: While there is no long weekend in the month of July, August has one long weekend.

August 15, 2025: Independence Day falls on Friday, August 15. Therefore, the long weekend begins on Friday, August 15 and ends on Sunday, August 17.

7.September: There is one long weekend in September.

September 5, 2025: A three-day weekend begins on the occasion of Eid-e-Milab, which falls on Friday, September 5, and ends on Sunday, September 7.

8.October: Due to Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali, there are two long weekends in October 2025. The four-day long weekend starts on Thursday, October 2, as it is a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. If you take a leave on Friday, October 3, there will be four holidays from October 2 to October 5.

October 18, 2025: This long weekend starts on Saturday, October 18, and ends on Monday, October 20, a holiday for Diwali.

9. December: There is only one long weekend in the last month of the year.

December 25, 2025: The Christmas weekend begins on Thursday, December 25 and ends on Sunday, December 28. If you take a leave on Friday, December 26, there will be four holidays.