Long weekend 2025: Whenever a new year begins, most travel enthusiasts look for long weekends to get the most out of holidays. However, for some people long weekend is a time to relax and take a break from a hectic work schedule. There are nine long weekends in 2025. Here’s your guide to long weekends in 2025, to plan your year accordingly.
1.January: In the first month of 2025, there is only one weekend due to Makar Sankranti.
January 11, 2025: A potentially four-day long weekend starts on Saturday, January 11. If you take a leave on Monday, January 13, there will be four days of continuous holidays, as Tuesday, January 14, is Makar Sankranti.
2.March: This month has two long weekends due to Holi and Eid-ul-Fitr.
March 14, 2025: There is a three-day long weekend in the second week of March starting from Friday, March 14, on the occasion of Holi.
March 29, 2025: This long week begins on Saturday, March 29 as Monday, March 31, is a holiday on the occasion of Holi.
3.April: Get two long weekends due to Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday.
April 10, 2025: There is a four-day weekend as Mahavir Jayanti falls on Thursday, April 10. This weekend begins from April 10 to April 13. You will get a long holiday if you take a leave on Friday, April 11.
April 18, 2025: A three-day long weekend begins on Friday, April 18, due to the Good Friday holiday.
4.May: There are two long weekends this month on account of Labour Day and Buddha Purnima.
May 1, 2025: This weekend begins on Thursday, May 1, which is a holiday due to Labour Day. If you take a leave Friday, May 2, there will be four holidays from Thursday to Sunday.
May 10, 2025: A three-day weekend starts on Saturday, May 10, and extends to Monday, May 12, a holiday for Buddha Purnima.
5.June: There is one long weekend in the sixth month of 2025.
June 27, 2025: A three-day long weekend begins on Friday, June 27 on account of Rath Yatra.
6.August: While there is no long weekend in the month of July, August has one long weekend.
August 15, 2025: Independence Day falls on Friday, August 15. Therefore, the long weekend begins on Friday, August 15 and ends on Sunday, August 17.
7.September: There is one long weekend in September.
September 5, 2025: A three-day weekend begins on the occasion of Eid-e-Milab, which falls on Friday, September 5, and ends on Sunday, September 7.
8.October: Due to Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali, there are two long weekends in October 2025. The four-day long weekend starts on Thursday, October 2, as it is a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. If you take a leave on Friday, October 3, there will be four holidays from October 2 to October 5.
October 18, 2025: This long weekend starts on Saturday, October 18, and ends on Monday, October 20, a holiday for Diwali.
9. December: There is only one long weekend in the last month of the year.
December 25, 2025: The Christmas weekend begins on Thursday, December 25 and ends on Sunday, December 28. If you take a leave on Friday, December 26, there will be four holidays.
Holidays in February, July, November
In 2025, there are no long weekends in the months of February, July, and November. However, depending on which state you are in, there's a long list of holidays in these months which includes Vasant Panchami, Shivaji Jayanti among others.