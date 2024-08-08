Long weekend calling: 5 getaways for Delhiites with a blend of history & beauty

For Delhiites, what's better than a short trip near their city? Here are five getaways that blend history, culture, and beauty.

With Independence Day (15 August) falling on Thursday and Raksha Bandhan (19 August) on Monday, the calendar this year is calling for a trip with friends and family. 2024 has been a specifically busy year for everyone, with two budgets and a general election. This five-day long weekend provides a window for some relaxation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Delhiites, what's better than a short trip near their city? Here are five getaways that blend history, culture, and beauty.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Jaipur: The Pink City Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is just a five-hour drive from Delhi. It is famous for its distinct architecture and history. Commonly known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers everything from forts and palaces to bustling bazaars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some places you can't miss include the Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal and the City Palace, a stunning blend of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture. For a taste of local life, Johari Bazaar offers a wide range of handicrafts, and textiles. Jaipur’s famous food, featuring dal baati churma and ghevar, is also a significant draw.

Agra: A timeless romance No weekend itinerary from Delhi can ever be complete without Agra, home to the beautiful Taj Mahal. Built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, this mausoleum is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Apart from the Mahal, Agra also has other monuments like the Agra Fort and the tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah (also known as the "Baby Taj"). Agra is also famous for intricate marble inlay work and leather goods. It is a mere two-and-a-half-hour drive from Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishikesh: The Yoga city For those looking to unwind, Rishikesh is an ideal destination. It is located around five hours from Delhi and is nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. Once home to the Beatles band, this town is also known as the "Yoga Capital of the World". Its calm and serene surroundings make it a haven for spiritual seekers.

At Rishikesh, visitors can also take part in yoga retreats, meditate on the banks of the Ganges, or embark on adventure activities like white-water rafting and trekking. In addition, Rishikesh has iconic Laxman Jhula and Ram Jhula suspension bridges, offering beautiful views of the river and the lush hills.

Neemrana: A glimpse into history Neemrana presents an apt option for those seeking a touch of royal charm on their vacation. A two-hour drive from Delhi, this city is famous for its 15th-century Neemrana Fort Palace. This fort has now been restored and converted into a luxury heritage hotel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visitors can explore the Neemrana fort's intricate architecture and enjoy a traditional Rajasthani meal there. It offers a good choice for those looking to experience luxury without travelling too far from the capital.

Haridwar: A spiritual sojourn Near Rishikesh, lies one of the holiest cities in Hinduism, Haridwar. Around five hours from Delhi, Haridwar draws pilgrims and tourists alike. It is especially famous during Kumbh Mela and Ganga Dussehra festivals.