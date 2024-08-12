Long weekend getaways: Check out 6 beach destinations to visit in August

There is no better time than a long weekend, especially the one starting on 15 August, to squeeze in a quick vacation. Whether you prefer the mountains or the beaches, if you plan this weekend well, you will have enough time to savour your picturesque getaway.

Assuming that you're someone who'd prefer the beaches for a relaxing time away, check out these 5 locations you can visit during this five-day long weekend:

Also Read | Luxury resorts increase rates up to 60% for long weekends in August

Goa What can be better than the iconic Goa's beaches, blending vibrant nightlife with serene beauty for a long weekend? Baga Beach offers lively crowds and water sports. Anjuna Beach is perfect for a bohemian vibe and flea markets. For tranquillity, visit Palolem Beach; with its calm waters and scenic surroundings, it is ideal for both relaxation and adventure.

Kerala The other obvious choice is the Kerala beaches. While Kovalam Beach is famous for its crescent shape and lighthouse, ideal for relaxation and activities, Varkala Beach features dramatic cliffs and clear waters, offering a more secluded and peaceful environment. Both beaches are perfect for enjoying Kerala's natural beauty and warm hospitality.

Here are some rather unconventional beach choices to consider: Gujarat The beaches in Diu, like Nagoa Beach, are serene and less crowded, making for a perfect peaceful retreat. This charming old town has several historical sites for travellers to explore. Mandvi Beach in Kutch provides golden sands and a tranquil atmosphere, making it a great spot for a quiet getaway and local cultural experiences.

Karnataka Less commercialized than Goa, Om Beach in Karnataka's Gokarna is shaped like the Om symbol, while its Kudle Beach offer tranquil escapes with stunning natural beauty. Gokarna provides serene beaches and spiritual significance. It’s a great destination for relaxation, beautiful sunsets, and a laid-back atmosphere.

Also Read | HR manager terminated for not letting boss deduct 7-day pay for Rakhi leave

West Bengal Digha Beach on the Bay of Bengal is known for its long sandy stretches and gentle waves. It’s a popular family destination with numerous accommodations and seafood options. The beach offers a relaxed atmosphere, making it ideal for a casual and enjoyable weekend getaway.

Odisha Puri Beach is renowned for its golden sands and cultural significance due to its proximity to the Jagannath Temple. The beach is lively with local vendors and offers a blend of beach relaxation and cultural experiences. It’s a vibrant spot for both spiritual and leisure activities.

Also Read | 7 essential travel tech items to pick for your next trip