‘Long weekend in Bangalore…’: Social media reacts as Bengaluru couple shares hilarious twist to their holiday plans

A Bangalore-based IITian couple planned a weekend getaway. However, along with them, many people planned short trips as India enjoyed a long weekend with Saturday, Sunday and Republic Day on Monday.

Reshma Bhagat and Prabhat Kumar posted a short video of themselves standing by the roadside with their bags. They looked ready to travel. The happy visuals made the viewers anticipate scenic vacation videos.

They prepared viewers with the opening text: “Humne socha long weekend hai kahin ghumne chale jate hai (We felt like going on a trip because it was a long weekend)”.

The mood changed sharply in the next shot. The video cut to crowded bus stops with people queuing and boarding packed buses.

A humorous caption followed: “Pure Bengaluru ne bhi yahi socha (The entire Bengaluru had the same idea)”.

This sudden shift reveals how holiday optimism often meets reality. The video’s caption struck a chord with many viewers.

“Aaj k baad long weekend pe kahi nhi jana (From now on, we won’t go anywhere during long weekends),” the couple quipped.

Social media reactions Many social media users found it relatable. Some of them even gave suggestions on how to plan vacations in Bengaluru.

“The best time to visit any place from Bangalore is on weekdays, and especially days when the schools don’t have holidays. Any long weekend is best spent at home or in restaurants (before or after general meal times),” wrote one user.

“Love the weekend vibe in BGLR, ppl going to Nandi Hill, Chennai, Kerala, Goa, etc, full on party vibes,” wrote another.

Another user wrote, “This is the daily situation of the silk board, not just on long weekends.”

“Honestly, every time this is what I feel, even though it's not the off-season,” wrote another.

One user quipped, “Achchha hua sab chale gaye, traffic kam ho gaya (Good that everyone left for a trip. Now, the city has less traffic).”

“Went to watch a movie last night. The hall was 7 km away. So, I left about 45 mins ago, which is a lot tbh, and even Google Maps was showing 40 mins. I reached after 35 minutes of the movie was already over. So, it took 1 hour 15 mins,” came from one user.